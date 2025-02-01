Legal Expert Reveals How Mnangagwa Can Secure a Third Term Without Changing the Constitution

A prominent constitutional lawyer and senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town has outlined how President Emmerson Mnangagwa could secure a third term in office—without changing Zimbabwe’s Constitution or holding a referendum.

In an opinion piece published by NewsDay, Justice Alfred Mavedzenge argues that Mnangagwa could legally contest the 2028 presidential election by stepping down before completing his current term and implementing what he calls a “temporary succession plan.”

How Mnangagwa Can Secure a Third Term Without Changing the Constitution

Zimbabwe’s Constitution prohibits a president from seeking re-election if they have served two full terms. A full term is defined as three or more years in office. Mnangagwa was sworn in for his second term on September 4, 2023, meaning that if he resigns before September 4, 2026, he would not have technically served a full term.

“If he resigns prior to September 4, 2026, Mnangagwa will not be deemed to have served a full term in terms of section 91(2) of the Constitution and, therefore, he will be eligible to contest in the 2028 presidential election,” Mavedzenge writes.

If Mnangagwa steps down, one of his Vice Presidents would take over as Acting President under section 101(1) of the Constitution. Meanwhile, Zanu PF would have 90 days to nominate a new leader to serve as president until 2028.

Since Mnangagwa would remain Zanu PF’s First Secretary, Mavedzenge argues that he could influence the party’s nomination process and handpick a temporary successor, ensuring a clear path back to power in 2028.



A Plan Already in Motion?

Mavedzenge suggests that Zanu PF has been laying the groundwork for this strategy, pointing to Resolution No. 2, which was adopted at the party’s 2024 annual conference. The resolution states that:

“The party and government should establish a comprehensive framework that ensures the operationalisation of the principle of party supremacy over government.”

This, according to Mavedzenge, means that even if Mnangagwa steps down, his control over Zanu PF would allow him to orchestrate his return to power in 2028.