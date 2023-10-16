LEGALISE SUGILITE MINING – LUAPULA ROYAL FOUNDATION APPEALS TO THE NEW DAW GOVERNMENT.

15th October, 2023

LUSAKA – The Royal Foundation in the Luapula Province has sent a passionate appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND New Dawn Government to quickly legalise the mining of sugilite to enhance the economic potential of the region.

Luapula Province Royal Foundation Chairperson Chief Chisunka of the Ushi People of Mansa says the failure to legalise the mining of the precious stones is hampering the economic development of the Province leading to the illegal mining of the commodity.

Chief Chisunka says the number of people who have been arrested and detained in connection with the illegal mining of the mineral proves the need for the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development to quickly put up policy guidelines if local artisanal miners are to benefit.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Hichilema at his Community House this evening, thevv traditional leader said the legalisation of the sugilite mining will help revamp the region’s economic potential owing to the value attached to the forbidden mineral.

He further commended the President and his UPND led administration for among others introducing the free education policy and the enhanced CDF allocation which have resulted into more children entering primary and secondary school as well as tertiary skills training centres.

The Ushi Chief who is also the serving House of Chiefs Chairperson further commended the government for the works on the Mwenda – Kasomeno – Nakonde as well as the Nchelenge – Chiengi roads saying the gesture will greatly open the region to sustainable economic development and growth.

Chief Chisunka however urged the government to expedite the construction of chief’s palaces whose works have been funded through the enhanced Constituency Development Fund.

In response, President Hakainde Hichilema said the process of legalising the mining of Sugilite will be expedited to benefit the locals.

President HICHILEMA assured the Chief that the issuance of mining licences to communities will also be expedited and appealed to the people of Luapula to partner with individuals and firms that have the financial and technical capacities in mining the precious metal.

He says he expects Zambians who will be granted mining licences to partner and not sell off their rights as that was defeating the whole purpose of empowering locals for local direct investments.

On the slow pace at which Chiefs’ Palaces were being constructed, the Head of State advised local authorities to expedite the processes as funds for the works had already been apportioned and was sitting in council bank accounts waiting utilisation.

Government has allocated atleast one million kwacha towards the construction of a Chief’s palace through CDF every fiscal year.

