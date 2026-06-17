LENGWE BWALYA PRAISES PRESIDENT HH ON ZAMBIA’S GOOD GLOBAL REPUTATION



Lusaka 17.06.26



United Party for National Development (UPND) member and former Roan Constituency member of parliament aspirant Mr. Lengwe Cornelius Bwalya has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the favorable renewed international goodwill since UPND took office in August 2021.





Mr. Bwalya who is also the founder of Rhoma Foreign Relations Institute said it was very encouraging to see how the international community holds Zambia in high esteem since President Hakainde Hichilema took over reigns of power in 2021.





He said this is evident in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that has been flowing into the country in various sectors. He also cited good governance, strong fiscal discipline and predictable economic and mining practices and policies as among other attributes that has seen the UPND government of President Hakainde Hichilema gain support from foreign investors.





Mr. Bwalya further pointed out President Hakainde Hichilema’s good leadership style as a key factor in restoring Zambia’s international competitiveness and standing which had deteriorated during the last regime under the Patriotic Front (PF) party. He noted that President Hakainde Hichilema, took it upon himself to market Zambia abroad as “Chief Marketer” and number diplomat for the nation in accordance with Zambia’s foreign policy goal of economic diplomacy.





Furthermore, Mr. Bwalya told reporters in Lusaka that President Hakainde Hichilema’s restoration of positive neutrality and non aligned foreign policy goals have equally played a significant role in building Zambia’s standing on the international stage.