Lesotho Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt After Exposing Corruption

In a harrowing testament to resilience and bravery, Machesetsa Mofomobe, Lesotho opposition party Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, has vowed to continue his fight against government corruption despite an assassination attempt.

Last week, Mofomobe was shot twice in the back outside his Maseru residence, yet he remains unwavering in his mission, asserting that no amount of intimidation will silence him.

Lesotho Opposition Leader Assassination Attempt

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Mofomobe expressed gratitude for surviving what he believes was a targeted attempt to eliminate him due to his relentless anti-corruption campaigns.

premier

“They want me dead because I continually expose corruption within the government,” he stated.

The attack took place around 9 PM last Friday as Mofomobe was escorting his close friend, Mohato Seleke, to his car. Engaged in a phone call with a fellow parliamentarian, he was suddenly ambushed by an unidentified gunman who fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

A Decade-Long Fight Against Corruption

Mofomobe has been a prominent whistleblower for over a decade, revealing numerous corruption scandals involving high-ranking officials. Some of his most alarming revelations include:

A minister awarded his own company a contract for renovations at Moshoeshoe I International Airport, escalating costs from R50 million to R184 million.

A government official benefitted from 15 years of free travel to Hong Kong courtesy of a Chinese firm involved in a disputed solar plant project.

The sale of a state-owned enterprise valued R14 billion for a mere R200,000.

Diamond companies export goods tax-free while claiming R40 million in monthly tax refunds.

The government covers maintenance costs for luxury vehicles owned by senior politicians, further burdening the struggling economy.

“This is unprecedented,” Mofomobe stated. “Never in Lesotho’s history has the government maintained private vehicles for politicians at taxpayers’ expense.”

Facing Harassment and Intimidation

Mofomobe’s outspoken stance has made him a target of intimidation. He disclosed that mere hours after his hospital admission following the shooting, soldiers arrived to inquire about his whereabouts. Fearing for his life, his family rushed him to South Africa for emergency care.

“My case is a police matter, not a military one. Their presence was unwarranted and only fueled concerns about my safety,” he said.

Throughout his political career, he has faced multiple arrests on what he describes as fabricated charges. Despite these efforts to tarnish his reputation, he has never been convicted of any crime. “They have tried to paint me as a criminal, yet I don’t even have a traffic violation,” he remarked.

Lack of Government Response

Despite the severity of the attack, no arrests have been made, and government officials have remained conspicuously silent. Mofomobe voiced his frustration, questioning the authorities’ commitment to justice.