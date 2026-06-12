LESOTHO RICHEST MAN: FROM IMPORTING DONKEYS TO BEING A BILLIONAIRE



Meet Sam Matekane the richest man in Lesotho and the founder and CEO of Matekane Group of Companies (MGC). He started his first business in 1980 of importing donkeys from South Africa and selling them in Lesotho.





Years later he expanded his business into a transport and plant hire company which he established in 1986. From those humble beginnings, he built his Matekane Group of Companies into a multi-sector conglomerate which owns: MGC Park, MGC Estate, MGC Property, MGC Mining, MGC Airlines, Mpilo Boutique Hotel, Mpilo Estate.





Sam Matekane is the richest man in Lesotho. A prominent diamond magnate and philanthropist, he founded the Matekane Group of Companies in 1986, which holds vast business interests in aviation, mining, road construction, and real estate.

In 2022, Matekane shifted into politics and was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Lesotho after his newly formed party, Revolution for Prosperity, achieved major political success.