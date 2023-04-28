Let PF members freely elect their leaders and office bearers to submit to registrar of societies- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

BA GROUP 3 RESPONSE LETTER

You are quick to blame Miles Sampa as if it was his job then or now to send annual returns of 10 office bearers to the registrar of societies. You arrogance then and now is what has hit us here. This continues from the letter attached you have posted on social media.

Whoever gave orders, drafted and signed this PF response to the Registrar of Societies de-registration ultimatum letter must be the biggest enemy that PF had and still has.

Funsos;

1) It’s 10 names that were reminded to us as required by the law but you have provided 8 instead of 10 every year and not since early 2021.

2) As all names will have to go through police clearance that involves finger prints check ups. One on the listed was arrested, prosecuted and jailed for some criminal offense when PF was in power meaning this name will surely not get the police clearance.

3) A few on the list of 8 have been arrested in the past and undergoing some court cases on criminal offenses. Not for me to state if they are guilty or not but fact is they have been formally charged. Not for me to say outcome of their court cases but even a ‘Group 3’ can see that there is some probability herein that they may not pass the police 👮‍♀️ clearance.

So when our de-registration ultimatum days are running out why respond with names that are high risk when there over a million risk free members of the party countrywide that could have been listed on the 10.

Conclusion: Thats what happen when a public institution like PF is mistaken and considered by a few selfish former chakuti chakuti as their personal to holder farm of mbeba / rats 🐀 (doing chimbuya)…that they can order according to their personal wishes and not those of the majority grassroot owners of the party in all 10 provinces of Zambia.

We are here to stop the greed and selfish agenda by the hijackers since Sata died in 2014.

You coined the slogan ‘The party is bigger than an individual ‘ and yet you act the opposite.

On this KK Memorial Day, be like him and put your personal selfish needs aside and put public interests first. Let PF members freely elect their leaders and office bearers to submit to registrar of societies. Its not Miles but your pechant to break the PF and national constitutions that is the biggest problem.

#PFgeneralconferenceNow

#AbashHijackers

MBS28.04.2023