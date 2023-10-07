LET THE POLICE HOLD THEIR RALLY AT CHANGANAMAI, KITWE…our day to hold a rally there will come-Fred M’membe

LET THE POLICE HOLD THEIR RALLY AT CHANGANAMAI, KITWE…our day to hold a rally there will come

Police who had no manpower to ensure that our rally in Kitwe goes ahead all of a sudden they have manpower to ensure that our rally does not go ahead!

This morning more than 150 police officers surrounded Changanamai grounds in Kwacha, Kitwe to ensure that the Socialist Party rally doesn’t go ahead.

This is the hypocrisy and dishonest of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his neocolonial puppet regime.

But how far can this take them?

Ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana!

We have accordingly directed our members and supporters to stay away from Changanamai grounds and let the Police hold their rally there today. Our day to hold a rally there will come.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party