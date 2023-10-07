LET THE POLICE HOLD THEIR RALLY AT CHANGANAMAI, KITWE…our day to hold a rally there will come-Fred M’membe

LET THE POLICE HOLD THEIR RALLY AT CHANGANAMAI, KITWE…our day to hold a rally there will come
Police who had no manpower to ensure that our rally in Kitwe goes ahead all of a sudden they have manpower to ensure that our rally does not go ahead!
This morning more than 150 police officers surrounded Changanamai grounds in Kwacha, Kitwe to ensure that the Socialist Party rally doesn’t go ahead.
This is the hypocrisy and dishonest of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his neocolonial puppet regime.
But how far can this take them?
Ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana!
We have accordingly directed our members and supporters to stay away from Changanamai grounds and let the Police hold their rally there today. Our day to hold a rally there will come.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Kikikikikikki after all the noise you made that this rally WOUlD GO AHEAD! What happened? You were willing to die a little for this rally.
UPND just making these guys popular membe has no people he can’t hold a rally with a 1000 people just let him to do that and observe.
Have strategy ba UPND
The opposition must learn to obey the Law. I am sure they were told to select another day just not this day. Why not give “Boma” the benefit of doubt and shift to another day. If Boma again denies them a permit then we will know for sure there us something sinister going on. As it is Mmembe just wanted to dare the police so that there can be anarchy. Zoona alibe na following to talk about.