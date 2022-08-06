LET US NOT BE TOO HARSH ON BALLY AND HIS NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT – UPPZ President Charles Chanda

Yes they came into power with huge promises that cannot be attained even in four terms but so far they are trying. Their case is like shifting into a beautiful house with a blocked sewer, cut power and water due to unpaid Bill’s and infested with rats, snakes and mosquitoes.

It will not be possible to move out because you have signed a five year lease. Those of us that were in the elections and did not win cannot behave as if we won. It was not our time and so we must not undermine the people’s choice.



Let’s work together to make Zambia a better country. Those that messed the country must close their big mouths. All we appeal to Bally is to use his voice so that supporters don’t divide the country. We must learn to co-exist as we only have one country-Zambia our motherland. One land and one nation is our cry.

CC

UPPZ President