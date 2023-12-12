LET YO MAPS ENJOY!!Sometimes I feel ashamed to be Zambian mwe!!!!- Thomas Sipalo

LET THE YOUNG MAN ENJOY !!!!

By Thomas Sipalo Komboni president

It’s a shame that we don’t celebrate or create our own millionaires, whoever tries to lift himself up is a potential suspect.

We must be ashmed of ourselves as a country, that almost 60 years of independence,we don’t have a single billionaire…

A year ago it was Jr Lwala,today its Yo Maps been suspected of having a suspicious vehicle, its like for people to enjoy their money in Zambia they need to pretend to be poor.

Sometimes I feel ashamed to be Zambian mwe!!!!

Why can’t we be like Nigeria,Congo or Tanzania?

Mulekeni mwaiche achite enjoy,it’s his time.

Thomas Sipalo,

KomboniPresident.