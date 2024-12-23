Letter to the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema- Sikaile Sikaile

Letter to the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema







REF: ADVANCING ZAMBIA’S DEVELOPMENT AMID GLOBAL CHALLENGES







Preamble



Your Excellency,



I extend my warmest greetings to you and the First Family, wishing you good health, strength, and continued wisdom in leading our beloved nation as we cross over to the new year. As we reflect on the past three years of your administration, it is evident that your leadership has made commendable strides in addressing critical challenges and laying the groundwork for Zambia’s development.









Your resilience amidst global economic challenges, huge debt Zambia accumulated under the previous administration that compromised our fiscal discipline, coupled with initiatives such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects and education reforms, has brought hope to rural communities and demonstrated your commitment to equitable development. These efforts, under the stewardship of progressive lawmakers, hold great promise for transforming the lives of many Zambians.









This letter seeks to acknowledge your accomplishments and provide constructive insights into areas requiring further attention as we approach 2025. My intent is to support and complement your efforts in ensuring a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future for all citizens.



1. Economic development and resilience amid global challenges



The transformation of rural Zambia through CDF projects is commendable, particularly the establishment of schools, clinics and infrastructure. As someone born and raised in a rural area, I deeply understand the transformative impact this has on children who previously lacked access to education. However, it is essential to prioritise improving the quality of education by modernising curricula to address real-world challenges in science, technology, and vocational training. Equipping students with these skills will ensure Zambia remains competitive in the global economy.





Mr President, the persistent politicking in our nation often delays meaningful development. I propose that, in 2025, a deliberate law be enacted to hold civic leaders accountable if they hinder the implementation of CDF projects due to political motives. This funding is not meant for political parties but for the benefit of ordinary citizens. Measures should also be introduced to ensure the timely and effective utilization of these funds, rather than leaving them idle in banks while citizens struggle to survive. Additionally, chiefs should be actively engaged in these efforts to monitor and address the conduct of their civic leaders who may not act in the best interests of their communities.





2. The need for servant leadership and accountability among your appointees and civic leaders under party



I commend your acknowledgment that it is the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the trust of ordinary citizens that brought you to office. It is this collective power that also enabled the appointment of thousands to key positions under your leadership. However, I must humbly bring to your attention a concerning issue: some of your appointees have grown distant from the people on the ground. They appear to have prioritized their personal interests over their responsibility to serve the nation. This arrogance alienates the very citizens whose votes and trust sustain our democracy. Many of these appointees treat ordinary citizens with disdain, forgetting that leadership is about service to all Zambians, not just a select few or their families and friends.





Your Excellency, I urge you to remind these individuals that their positions are a privilege and a duty to serve the 20 million Zambians with humility and respect. Those who may not speak English fluently or may appear less polished in their eyes are the foundation of this administration’s success. Their voices matter, and their concerns deserve attention. Just as you have worked tirelessly to address issues like party cadre behavior, I believe addressing this matter will align your team with your vision of servant leadership and restore the trust and goodwill of the people in your government in the new year and going forward.





3. Fighting corruption



Your administration’s anti-corruption efforts, particularly high-profile prosecutions, are restoring faith in our institutions. However, the lenient sentences for those who embezzled billions of kwacha undermine justice. Stronger legislation is required to deter corruption through harsher penalties. Furthermore, addressing emerging cases of corruption within your government is critical as it will send a strong signal to those who think they are being politically persecuted. Transparency, accountability, and immediate investigations into allegations send a powerful message. Proactive measures will solidify public trust and prevent accusations of political persecution. And also live broadcasting of these cases will help citizens appreciate the transparency of our justice system so that those who go to tell lies to their traditional leaders will be exposed as traditional leaders will have first hand information from the court proceedings just like we saw in the eligibility case.





4. Enhancing Work Culture in Government



Mr President, quality outcomes in any developmental endeavor hinge on a foundation of strong work ethics and a commitment to excellence. However, our nation faces a significant challenge in the form of a poor work culture that has permeated public service. This issue is not confined to the lower ranks; it begins with some senior officials, including ministers, PS, Directors and presidential appointees, and trickles down to junior civil servants. This systemic inefficiency poses a major barrier to achieving the transformative vision you have for Zambia.





The consequences of this poor work culture are evident: tasks that should take days are delayed for weeks or months, often due to absenteeism, lack of professionalism, or even cases of intoxication on duty as observed and reported by some citizens under the Ministry of agriculture. Such behavior erodes public trust, wastes resources, and stalls critical programs, all of which Zambia cannot afford as we work to address urgent national challenges like climate change and food security. Your personal dedication and hands-on leadership, exemplified by your attendance at traditional ceremonies to gather firsthand insights, are inspiring. However, not all officeholders share your sense of urgency. Many fail to engage with citizens or address their concerns effectively, creating a disconnect between the government’s vision and its execution. In this coming year, be careful with those who wants to bring only good news to you. Because they disconnect you from the reality on the ground.





To combat this, I propose the following measures to enhance accountability and productivity across government institutions:



Performance reviews: Introduce quarterly evaluations for all senior officials, ministers, PS, Directors and civil servants, with measurable benchmarks tied to productivity, community engagement, and timely execution of projects.





Citizen Feedback Platforms: Establish accessible channels for citizens to report inefficiencies or delays directly to your office, bypassing layers of bureaucracy that often distort or suppress critical feedback.



Accountability frameworks: Enforce strict disciplinary measures for poor performance, misconduct, or negligence, including suspension or dismissal for repeat offenders.





On-ground oversight: Require ministers, PS , Directors and senior officials to spend dedicated time in their jurisdictions, directly engaging with communities and addressing their concerns in real time.



Capacity building and motivation: Provide ongoing training to improve skills and foster a culture of excellence. Additionally, incentivize outstanding performance to encourage commitment and diligence.





Technology-driven monitoring: Leverage digital tools to streamline reporting, track project progress, and reduce inefficiencies caused by manual processes or corruption.



Mr President, poor work culture is destroying Zambia. One glaring example of poor work culture, Your Excellency, is the case of the 61 containers of medicine that were misplaced for nearly a year without the knowledge of the minister or other relevant government stakeholders in that department. In this 21st century, such an oversight is both unacceptable and indicative of systemic inefficiencies within our public service.





This incident highlights a lack of accountability, proper monitoring, and coordination among key officials. In a country where access to essential medicines is critical, such negligence not only compromises public health but also undermines the trust and confidence of citizens in government institutions. This example underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight mechanisms, enhanced communication across departments, and a culture of responsibility at every level of government. Ensuring that incidents like this never recur should be a top priority in fostering an efficient and reliable public service system that aligns with your vision for a better Zambia.





In 2022, I reported a case involving missing fertilizer trucks, providing a comprehensive investigation report supported by tangible evidence to both State House and the Anti-Corruption Commission. Despite the gravity of this misconduct, no action has been taken to date. This lack of accountability and inaction undermines your vision for a transparent, efficient, and corruption-free government. Such negligence not only disrupts critical agricultural programs that millions of Zambians depend on but also erodes public trust in government institutions. When misconduct of this magnitude goes unchecked, it sends a message of impunity, demoralizing hard-working civil servants and hindering the progress of your development agenda.





Your Excellency, decisive action is required to address such failures within the system. Ensuring that those responsible are held accountable will reinforce your commitment to good governance and set a precedent that corruption and inefficiency have no place in your administration.



Mr President, your leadership has reignited hope for Zambia’s future, but achieving your vision requires a collective effort. Public service must transform into a model of professionalism, efficiency, and accountability. Civil servants must embrace the same commitment and dedication you exhibit, recognizing that their positions are platforms for driving national development.





The time to act is now. A decisive stance against poor work culture will not only enhance the delivery of government services but also send a powerful message about the values of excellence and accountability that define your administration. Let us ensure that every government officeholder contributes meaningfully to Zambia’s growth and prosperity.





6. Land ownership and agricultural development



Your Excellency, for many years, Zambians have faced immense difficulties in acquiring land titles, even for modest plots, while foreigners seem to access and process titles for large tracts of land with ease. This glaring disparity is deeply unfair and detrimental to citizens who are passionate about contributing to the country’s food security and economic growth through commercial farming.





Today, indigenous Zambians struggle to secure titles for small 20×30 meter plots, yet foreigners own and manage vast commercial farmlands without facing similar hurdles. Even when traditional leaders grant Zambians access to 250 hectares for farming, obtaining a title remains a tedious and costly process. Without a title deed, citizens cannot secure financing for critical farming equipment such as center pivots, tractor which are essential for maximizing production and mitigating the effects of drought.





This inequity stifles the potential of local farmers who are ready to supplement your administration’s efforts in ensuring food security. If Zambians with demonstrated commitment to agriculture are empowered with land and title deeds, they can access financial resources to enhance productivity, feed the nation, and generate surplus for export.I implore you, Mr. President, to intervene by encouraging traditional leaders, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Lands to collaborate in simplifying and prioritizing land title acquisition for Zambian citizens especially those who have interest in ventures like agriculture that are cardinal to put economy. Streamlining this process will not only unlock the agricultural potential of our people but also foster economic resilience, reduce reliance on food imports, and position Zambia as a leader in regional food production.Your decisive leadership in addressing this issue would create lasting opportunities for Zambians and ensure the equitable distribution of land ownership in our nation. Agriculture is a huge potential industry that can earn Zambia alot of billions if we treat it with the seriousness it deserves.





7. Value Addition in the Mining Industry



The mining industry remains the backbone of our economy, yet the continued export of raw minerals limits Zambia’s true economic potential. Establishing processing plants and incentivizing mineral beneficiation will create jobs, enhance skills transfer, and significantly boost national revenue. Prioritizing value addition will position Zambia as a global leader in value-added mineral exports, driving sustainable economic growth.





It is encouraging to see many mines reopening after years of closure. However, it is crucial to ensure the establishment of industries to process our minerals locally, adding value to our natural resources. As the mining sector is not inherently environmentally friendly, we must prioritize community benefits alongside industrial development.





Setting up processing industries will create much-needed job opportunities for our struggling youth and contribute to broader economic empowerment. Additionally, new mine owners must be held accountable for community social responsibility. They should invest in essential infrastructure, such as schools, police stations, clinics, and improved road networks, to ensure mining activities leave a positive and lasting impact on surrounding communities.





8. Addressing delays in government implementation



Government pronouncements must be respected and implemented effectively. For example, your commitment to reunite civil servants with their families has not been fully realized, with selfish individuals exploiting the process by charging vulnerable spouses to facilitate transfers.





Similarly, your recent assurances regarding SAFF agricultural processing, particularly at the Sikute ceremony, where you stated, “The money is there, and no one should reduce what each farmer applied for,” are not being honored by officials. Farmers in districts such as Kazungula face significant challenges due to some unhelpful government officials designated to deal with these matters.Farming is time-sensitive, and delays in disbursing funds and processing incentives harm productivity. Your administration must hold these officials accountable, ensuring proactive measures are taken to support farmers. This includes consulting with and supervising some DACOs and camp officers on the ground to address implementation gaps. Without such interventions, Zambia risks returning to food shortages reminiscent of the 1995 crisis, which would be a setback for your administration’s progress.





Conclusion



Your Excellency, Zambia stands at a pivotal moment in its history, with an opportunity to transform into a regional beacon of hope and prosperity under your leadership. By addressing these critical areas education, corruption, governance, climate resilience, land reform, and mining value addition your administration has the potential to leave an enduring legacy of progress and development for future generations.





I commend your unwavering dedication to our nation and remain hopeful that your leadership will continue to inspire and uplift the people of Zambia. Please consider these observations and recommendations as constructive contributions toward building a stronger, more resilient Zambia.









Should you require further support or insights in addressing some of the challenges highlighted, I am readily available to assist in any capacity to ensure our shared vision for Zambia’s development becomes a reality. Together, we can achieve meaningful change for all Zambians.



Yours faithfully,



Sikaile Sikaile



Good governance and human rights activist