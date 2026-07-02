LEWANIKA CRITICIZES MUNDUBILE OVER EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL COMMENTS



By Elesani Phiri



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has condemned Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile for politicizing the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, describing the remarks as “shameless politics.”





During a political rally in Mpika on Monday, Mr. Mundubile said he and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, who is also Lungu family spokesperson, would only give the late president a dignified burial if voted into office in August.





But Mr. Lewanika says the matter was already settled in court and should not be exploited for political gain and has accused Mr. Mundubile of using the late head of state to score political mileage instead of showing genuine concern.





Mr. Lewanika said the sentiments were politically motivated and aimed at winning sympathetic votes, rather than support based on campaign manifestos.





He has since urged the Tonse Alliance to allow the Lungu family to make the final decision on when and where the former president’s remains should be buried, instead of using the matter as a political tool.



PHOENIX NEWS