Liberal Democrats Party President Xavier Chungu is still under police detention- Maureen Nkandu

Maureen Nkandu shares:



Liberal Democrats Party President Xavier Chungu is still under police detention.



Despite being granted bail this morning by the Lusaka High Court, the State now claims to have a new indictment under a lower court, so the former Director-General of Intelligence is still in custody at Kabwata Police Station.





Mr Chungu was arrested over a week ago and charged with seven counts of Communication of Certain Information, contrary to Section 4(1) of the State Security Act.





He has also been charged with three counts of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57 of the Penal Code, and one count of Prohibition of Publication or Disclosure of Information to an Unauthorised Person.





In simple terms, these charges allege that the accused shared information that authorities consider protected or sensitive to people not authorised to receive it, and that he allegedly communicated or published material that the State believes could undermine public order or confidence in government





Before his arrest, Mr Chungu gave a wide-ranging TV/Radio podcast interview, on his political ambitions as well as the state of the nation and the forthcoming general elections.



©️MaureenNkandu