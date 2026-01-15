Libyan human smugglers k!ll 21 African migrants after their families failed to pay ransom

A mass grave containing the remains of 21 migrants of various African nationalities was discovered in Ajdabiya city, eastern Libya.

The Internal Security Agency’s Ajdabiya branch raided a farm of a Libyan human smuggler with criminal records on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 and found several migrants being held for ransom in a makeshift prison in poor conditions.

The agency reported that the 21 migrants were k!lled by the smuggler after their families failed to pay the ransom.

The human smuggler was arrested and referred to the competent authorities for trial.

Local people and activists demanded a death sentence for the human smuggler for this heinous crime against humanity.