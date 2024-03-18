LIFE HAS BECOME UNBEARABLE FOR ZAMBIANS – KALABA

… says citizens should make the right decision and kick out UPND in 2026

NDOLA, MONDAY, MARCH, 18,2024 [SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says life has become unbearable for ordinary Zambians owing to the high cost of living.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Ichengelo this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND Government has failed and Zambians have a chance to make the right decision in 2026.

Mr. Kalaba said the only hope that Zambians have is the United Kwacha Alliance which has the capacity to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

” Zambians have 20 months to make the right decision and they should not give the UPND chance in 2026 because they have failed. People should rally behind the United Kwacha Alliance so that we defeat the UPND in 2026,” Mr. Kalaba said.

” As UKA we shall support whoever will be chosen to lead and this alliance will succeed because it has proven to be effective in countries such as Kenya and Malawi. Once we take over we shall reduce the cost of living. The money which could have been realised from the tax holidays given to foreign companies by the UPND Government could have been used to subsidize fuel and mealie meal,” he said.

And Mr. Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said there is need to revitalize the manufacturing industry in order to enhance economic development and help the vulnerable.

He adds that rampant corruption is affecting the smooth running of the mines adding that Vendata should not have been allowed to takeover Konkola Copper Mines.

” Vendata is a wrong investor to run KCM and they should not have been allowed to takeover the mining company. We need an investor that will work well with the Zambian people and improve their living standards,” He said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said the directive by President Hichilema to the police not to arrest suspects without investigations is mere rhetoric because what is happening on the ground is different.

” Rule of law should be seen from a practical point of view. The justice system should not be about punishing citizens and the Chief Justice must step in and help the judicial system,” Mr. Kalaba said.