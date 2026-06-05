‘Life is a b!tch’ – Singer Shakira details heartbreak after ex Gerard Piqué’s alleged affair





Superstar singer, Shakira has opened up about the emotional pain she endured following her highly publicized split from former footballer Gerard Piqué, whose alleged affair contributed to the end of their relationship in late 2022.







In a recent interview, the Colombian singer reflected on the challenges she faced after the breakup, describing the experience as one of the most difficult periods of her life.





“I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be,” the artist told People in an interview published Wednesday.







The end of Shakira’s 11-year relationship inspired the track “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ one year later.





The song, which detailed the retired soccer player’s alleged infidelity, became the Grammy winner’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in over a decade.





“It was just pure catharsis. I really needed to write about what I was going through and not have any censor,” Shakira mused.





As the “Hips Don’t Lie” crooner put it, songwriting is “like going to a shrink, only cheaper.”





Shakira — who shares sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11, with Piqué — recalled leaning on pals and family after the alleged indiscretion.



“Life is a bitch, but it’s so worth living because friends are there for you,” she said about going through heartbreak.





Shakira added that you have to have gratitude for the lessons in life.



“Even for the people that leave you with scars,” she stated, “because they just make us better.”





After separating from the athlete, the mom of two moved forward for her sons.





“When your world collapses, you have to get up and pay the bills and still prepare breakfast and take your kids to school. Life needs to go on,” Shakira elaborated to People, adding that “motherhood makes you strong.”



“The moment I became a mother, I saw life through a different perspective, and my kids are not only the best thing that happened to me, but I’ve learned so much from them every day.”







Despite being previously linked to Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Shakira is happy with the two current boys she has in her life.





“I’m just thinking of raising my kids. I don’t see that for now,” Shakira admitted about a future relationship. “Maybe when they’re older.”





The trio has since relocated from Spain to Miami.



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