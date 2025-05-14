Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has accused the rapper of physical abuse and abruptly ending their relationship via text on Mother’s Day

Denise Bidot, model and longtime girlfriend of American rapper Lil Wayne, has accused the rapper of physical abuse and abruptly ending their relationship via text on Mother’s Day.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Bidot shared details of the alleged incident, claiming Wayne asked her and her daughter to leave his home while she was still recovering from surgery.

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she wrote. “I’m just recovering from surgery… I can’t even lift my boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out and break up with me through text.”

Bidot also alleged that the rapper had physically assaulted her in the past, adding that she believed she wasn’t the only woman who had experienced this.

“This man has actually laid a f***ing hand on me. And I took it… But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

She ended her post by asking followers for lawyer recommendations.

Lil Wayne has not made any public statement in response to the allegations.

Bidot and Wayne reportedly began dating in 2020, following his split from model La’tecia Thomas.