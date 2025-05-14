Male escort testifies that Diddy paid him ‘thousands of dollars’ to have s333x with Cassie

A male escort Monday revealed new details about sick s£x sessions he had with Sean “Diddy’’ Combs and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, including how Diddy ordered them to use more baby oil.

“Ya’ll need to rub more baby oil on each other. You don’t have enough on,’’ Combs, 55, allegedly told then-gal pal Cassie Ventura, 38, as she had s£x with the escort, Daniel Phillip, while the hip-hop mogul masturb@ted in the corner.

“He would just tell us to put more on,’’ Phillip testified in Manhattan federal court, where Combs, 55, is on trial for s£x-trafficking and other charges.

Phillip said he would be paid up to $6,000 a pop for the sex sessions, which went on for a few years and could last as long as 10 hours everywhere from Manhattan’s posh Gramercy Park Hotel to the Jumeirah Essex House, as well as Combs’ and Ventura’s city pads.

But he said at least two turned very dark, with Combs beating Ventura.

Phillip told the jury he never went to the police over his concerns for Ventura’s safety even though he believed she was in “real danger” — because he was scared of the hip-hop star, who took a photo of his driver’s license as a threat.

“This was someone with unlimited power. And chances are that even if I did go to the police that I still might be losing my life,” Phillip said.

During the trio’s first sexual encounter in 2012 at the Gramercy, Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, sat in the corner of a hotel room in a white robe, baseball cap, and bandana over the bottom half of his face as his girlfriend and Phillip had s£x.

Combs told Phillip he worked in the import-export business during the encounter, the escort said.

But Phillip said that when Combs spoke, he instantly recognized him as the prolific music producer.

The escort told the jury that Ventura handed him “a few thousand dollars” to rub baby oil on her and give her a massage before the two had sex while Combs pleasured himself.

“She told me that first off, I didn’t have to worry about anything because her husband wasn’t g@y and that he wasn’t going to touch me or anything,’’ recalled Phillip, who at first had thought he was hired for a bachelorette party.

“There were bottles of baby oil and astroglide, which was a lubricant.”

As the escort and Ventura began having sex, Combs “was sitting in the corner masturbating,’’ Philip said.

During some seamy encounters, Combs would tell the pair “to slow down … that it was getting too hot,’’ Phillip said.

“One time, he tried getting us to role-play like we just met at an airport. We were not very good at that at all, so I think we skipped past that one very quickly,’’ the witness said.

Prosecutors said earlier in the day that Combs once forced a male escort to urinate in Ventura’s mouth.

Phillip testified, “So Cassie was actually the one who asked me to urinate on her.

“They had just come out of the room, and she had asked me if I had ever done that before, and I said no,’’ he said.

“She told me to do it, and apparently I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me I was supposed to let a little out and not take a leak on her.

“That was just one time they asked me to do that.”

Combs “was masturb@ting’’ as Phillip urinated on Ventura, the escort said.

“He was always sitting in the corner masturbating and occasionally, he would tell me to step off and back off because he was going to get some. … And I would be sitting in the corner watching.”

Phillip said the code word he gave to hotel management to get up to Combs’ room was “black.”

The escort said he got paid thousands of dollars for the sex stints — and sometimes nothing if he couldn’t perform up to Combs’ likes.

Phillip remained nonplussed.

“I was excited that I was just in this world and be involved with people with such notoriety,” he testified.

Phillip said he could not always get an erection with the first time happening at Ventura’s home, when he saw Combs beat her.

The escort said Ventura was on her computer saying she wanted to get personal information off it and that when Combs ordered her to instead come to him in her bedroom, she didn’t run fast enough.

“Mr. Combs came out of the room, and I just saw a bottle fly past her and hit the wall,” Phillip said.

“It looked like a liquor bottle. He, Mr. Combs, walked over to Cassie. He grabbed her by the hair and started dragging her by the hair into her bedroom.

“She was yelling, she was screaming. Mr. Combs pulled her into the bedroom, and I could hear him, could hear what sounded like him slapping her,” the witness said.

Ventura was saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Phillip said.

“I asked her why is she staying with this guy if he’s hitting her and beating her like this. I tried to explain to her that she’s in real danger if she stays with him. She basically tried to convince me that, ‘It’s OK, I’m OK,’ ” the witness said.