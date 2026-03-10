Lionel Messi earns over $70 million per year at Inter Maimi

Global football icon Lionel Messi is reportedly earning as much as $80 million per year at Inter Miami.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, recently revealed in an interview with Bloomberg, “We pay Messi between $70 million and $80 million per year.”

Mas explained the scale of the deal ,saying, “Players are expensive. I pay Messi, worth every penny, but it’s $70 million to $80 million a year. Across everything.”

According to the MLS Players’ Association, Messi’s base salary is $12 million, with guaranteed compensation listed at $20.45 million.

That figure makes him the highest‑paid player in Major League Soccer, ahead of LAFC’s Son Heung‑min ($11.15 million) and his Miami teammate Sergio Busquets ($8.75 million), who retired last season.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami goes far beyond salary. His deal includes a percentage of ownership in the club, which has grown sharply in value since his arrival. Miami was valued at about $585 million in 2023, but Forbes now places the franchise at $1.35 billion.

The equity portion of Messi’s agreement is believed to add at least $60 million annually to his earnings, depending on the team’s rising valuation. His contract runs through the 2028‑29 season, and sources have said his ownership stake will activate once he retires.

Inter Miami is owned primarily by Jorge Mas, his brother Jose Mas, and David Beckham. Messi’s arrival has transformed the club’s profile, boosted its valuation, and reshaped the economics of MLS.