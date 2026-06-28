 LIVE | Heroes Erupts as Hichilema Arrives



President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived at Heroes Stadium, triggering loud cheers and sustained jubilation from a sea of red that has packed the venue for the official launch of the UPND’s nationwide campaign.





Reporting from the ground, our team has observed one of the most striking features of today’s gathering: the large presence of students from universities, colleges and other higher learning institutions.



Their turnout comes as the UPND campaigns on its record of free education, expanded bursary support and increased access to student loans, policies that have significantly widened access to education since 2022.





The President’s arrival has lifted an already electric atmosphere. Party flags are waving in the air, supporters continue chanting slogans, while musicians and party mobilisers keep the crowd energised ahead of the President’s address.



As images from the event circulate across social media, The People’s Brief wishes to clarify that the photographs accompanying this live coverage are authentic images captured at Heroes Stadium. They are not artificial intelligence-generated images.





The clarification comes amid growing circulation of AI-generated political content online by opposition campaign teams.



Stay with us for verified, real-time reporting from Heroes Stadium as President Hichilema officially launches the ruling party’s campaign for the August 13 general election.



The People’s Briefef | Mwape Nthegwa