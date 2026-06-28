 LIVE | Heroes Turns Red



Heroes Stadium has reached saturation point as a sea of red continues to swell ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema’s nationwide campaign launch, forcing party organisers to briefly delay the President’s arrival while additional space is created for supporters still streaming into the venue.





Reporting from the ground, our team has witnessed supporters arriving from across Lusaka and neighbouring districts, waving party flags, singing campaign songs and chanting slogans as the atmosphere builds by the minute. Marshals are working to ease congestion while thousands continue gathering around the stadium.





Alliance partners have already taken their places, while a lineup of Zambia’s biggest musicians has transformed the venue into a high-energy political spectacle. The entertainment has fuelled debate online, with some opposition commentators suggesting the turnout has been driven largely by music rather than politics.



That narrative, however, reflects only part of the campaign story. Entertainment has featured prominently across rallies held by both the UPND and the Tonse Alliance in recent weeks, particularly in the Copperbelt and Eastern Province, where popular artists have also been used to energise supporters.





Music has become part of Zambia’s modern campaign strategy across the political divide.



Elsewhere, the Tonse Alliance has wound up its Eastern Province campaign, saying it is complying with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s revised presidential campaign timetable.





Opposition leader Brian Mundubile is expected to resume campaigning tomorrow in Mpika as the alliance shifts its attention to the Northern Circuit.



The People’s Brief remains live at Heroes Stadium and will continue bringing you verified updates as President Hakainde Hichilema arrives to officially launch the UPND’s nationwide campaign for the August 13 general election.



The People’s Briefef | Ollus R. Ndomu