LM’s KAMUNGU PULLS OUT OF CHIPATA CENTRAL RACE, CITES LACK OF PARTY SUPPORT.





Leadership Movement Parliamentary candidate for Chipata Central, Syluvias Kamungu, has withdrawn from the race, citing lack of seriousness and inadequate support from his party.





Mr. Kamungu has told Breeze FM News that the party failed to honor its promise of supporting candidates after the nomination process, leaving him with no option but to discontinue with his campaign.





He explained that despite assurances from the party leadership that all nominated candidates would receive the necessary backing, little to no support has been provided this far.





His withdrawal now leaves two contenders in the race for the Chipata Central parliamentary seat, George Mwanza of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Ruth Phiri of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).



Breeze FM