LOCAL BUSINESSES ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE AT CHIBOMBO JIANGXI ECONOMIC FACILITY

October 13, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government wants the Chibombo Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone to be available for the local people around.

President Hichilema says the economic zone should not be for large economic business only but also for small enterprises.

President Hichilema said this today when he commissioned the Chibombo Jiangxi Economic Cooperation Zone where he also attended the Zambia-China Jiangxi Investment and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, in Chibombo District, Central Province.

“Local businesses are encouraged to take part in the opportunities in this facility as your government have many initiatives for citizens’ access to credit facilities as well as incentives such as tax holidays for local investors,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State said that the UPND New Dawn Government is committed to promoting special economic zones and industrial parks to leverage on the centrality of Zambia’s location to accelerate the country’s industrial development and achieve the goal of becoming the regional manufacturing and processing powerhouse.

The conference, follows only one month after President Hichilema’s successful State Visit to the People’s Republic of China, where he signed several MOUs among them to consolidate the sister relationship between Zambia’s Central Province and Jiangxi Province.

President Hichilema lauded Jiangxi United for their efforts in attracting a range of companies to this facility including medical equipment manufacturers, steel processing plant, electrical insulator factory and many more.

The President further said that the Road and Belt Initiative is another example of the longstanding all-weather relationship between Zambia and China forged over decades.

The UPND Party Manifesto targets policy incentives which attract large capital inflows with required Zambian equity participation.

