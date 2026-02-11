LOVE GONE WRONG AS GIRLFRIEND BURNS BOYFRIEND OVER PREGNANCY DENIAL



Police in Chipata, eastern province have arrested a 25-year-old woman, for allegedly pouring hot water on her 26-year-old boyfriend, causing serious burns on his back.



Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday at Mtenguleni area and identified the suspect as Tendai Nyirenda and the boyfriend as Yelesani Phiri.



Mr. Mweemba says the incident occurred when the victim went to the accused’s place to discuss a pregnancy claim which he denied responsibility.





He says when the victim denied responsibility, the suspect allegedly squeezed his neck, and in the process, poured hot water on him.





Mr. Mweemba says the victim is currently admitted to Chipata Central Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for the burns and a police medical report form has been issued.



