LOVE TRIANGLE TURNS DEADLY AS POLYGAMIST ALLEGEDLY KILLS MAN LINKED TO FIRST WIFE



A suspected love affair has ended in tragedy in Mufumbwe District after a 29-year-old man allegedly lost his life following a violent confrontation with a married man who believed he was involved with his wife.





The victim, Hope Lubunga, was pronounced dead on arrival at Mufumbwe District Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by 52-year-old Charles Mulela, a polygamist from Shukwe East Village in Chief Chizela’s chiefdom.





According to police, the incident stemmed from suspicions of an illicit relationship between the deceased and one of Mr. Mulela’s wives. Investigations indicate that the suspect allegedly pretended to travel to another village where his second wife resides but instead remained nearby, monitoring the movements of his wife and the deceased.





When the two allegedly met, a confrontation followed, ending in a brutal assault. Police say the victim sustained severe injuries, including deep cuts to the head, facial swelling and multiple bruises.





What began as allegations of infidelity has now left one family mourning the loss of a son, while another faces the uncertainty of criminal proceedings. The incident serves as a painful reminder that jealousy, anger and revenge can have irreversible consequences.





North-Western Province Police Commanding Officer Brighton Siwale confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who remains in police custody as investigations continue.



©️ Kumwesu | June 18, 2026