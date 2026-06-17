LOYALTY TO THE PARTY WILL BE REWARDED, HICHILEMA TELLS UNSUCCESSFUL ASPIRANTS



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged members of the UPND who were not adopted as candidates for various elective positions to remain loyal to the party and work towards securing victory in the upcoming elections.





Speaking in Mongu District of Western Province yesterday, President Hichilema encouraged unsuccessful aspirants, particularly women, to view the outcome of the adoption process as an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment and patriotism to the ruling party.





He urged those who were not adopted to rally behind the chosen candidates and mobilise support for the UPND at all levels.



“All those who were not adopted should work hard to ensure the party wins at all levels,” said President Hichilema.





The Head of State noted that faithful service to the party and contributions towards its success could create opportunities for future appointments, including nomination to Parliament.





President Hichilema reminded party members that the Constitution allows the President to nominate up to 11 Members of Parliament.



He said those who may not have been adopted for elective positions should continue supporting the party if they hoped to be considered for future appointments.