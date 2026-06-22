Lubinda denies endorsing Hichilema, says his vote is secret

 “My Vote Is Secret!” – Given Lubinda Breaks Silence on Claims He Endorsed HH



Patriotic Front vice-president Given Lubinda has dismissed claims that he has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August elections.





Speaking to News Diggers, Lubinda said he should not be dragged into what he called the “madness” surrounding such rumours, insisting that like every Zambian citizen, his vote remains a personal and private matter.





“I haven’t endorsed anyone. My vote is secret,” he said.



With political temperatures rising, Lubinda’s remarks are likely to spark fresh debate across Zambia’s political landscape.





Do you think political leaders should publicly declare who they support, or keep their vote private?

 Share your thoughts.