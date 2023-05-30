Lukaku, Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Spark Dating Rumours

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumours after they were both spotted on Monday. They were spotted at Lukaku’s teammate, Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy.

This comes after Lukaku’s breakup with long-time girlfriend, Sarah Mens.

According to Marca, both Lukaku and Stallion are a part of Roc Nation, an entertainment company founded by rapper Jay-Z.

It is still unclear whether Lukaku and Stallion had attended the wedding as a couple.

Lukaku reportedly broke up with Mens, his girlfriend of five years while Stallion, on the other hand, also ended her relationship of two years with fellow rapper, Pardison Fontaine.

Martinez’s wedding had over 120 guests, and Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, were also spotted.

Martinez’s other Argentina teammates, Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister were also at the wedding.