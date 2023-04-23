PRESS RELEASE

Sunday, 23rd April, 2023.

LUMEZI MP COMMENDS GOVERNMENT FOR THE INCREASED CDF AS HE COMMISSIONS GRADER

Lumezi Independent area member of parliament, Honourable Munir Zulu has commended government on the increased Constituency Development Fund CDF allocation from K25.7 million in 2022 to K28.3 million this year.

And Hon. Zulu has commissioned the recently procured K2,030,000 brand new grader for the district by Lumezi Town Council as part of community projects under the 2022 Constituency Development Fund CDF allocation.

Speaking in Lumezi yesterday when he flagged off works of the newly procured grader, Hon. Zulu said through the increased CDF allocation, desks are being procured in schools and some mothers’ shelters are under construction in the district.

“CDF was increased from K25.7 million last year to K28.3 million this year. We thank government. Desks are being procured and mothers’ shelters are being built. Our priority is development in Lumezi” Hon. Zulu said.

The parliamentarian added that soon, schools and mothers’shelters currently under construct will be commissioned in Lumezi while boreholes will be drilled using part of CDF to address water challenges in Lumezi.

Meanwhile, Hon. Zulu said the people of Lumezi have for a long time been crying for roads and therefore, the grader will service all areas of Lumezi adding that a TLB will soon be procured as part of earth moving equipments required.

Speaking at the same event, Lumezi Town Council Chairperson, Mr Oliver Mwale said with most roads being impassable, the grader will open up the road network for the benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, Lumezi District Commissioner, Jimmy Phiri said the procurement of such heavy machinery as a grader using CDF is the first of its kind in Lumezi which is expected to expand development.

And UPND Chamtowa Ward Councillor Davies Mwanza said all the eleven ward councillors in Lumezi district appreciate the political leaders and Local Authority’s decision to ensure that the grader is procured describing it as a milestone achievement that makes the district notable.

