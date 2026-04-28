Lungu burial standoff would’ve been avoided if we had a religious ministry – Brian Mundubile





PF had religious ministry, what did it do with it? Did it speak against corruption? Did it speak against killings during the PF administration ? Did it speak against Lungu’s unconstitutional 3rd term bid? Did it speak against cadreism? What national values did the religious ministry bring when we had it apart from stealing the tax payers money through its passive office bearers.





Anyway, you had that ministry, it’s former minister is still alive but you have once again failed to show us why it was relevant since 5th June, 2025.



Shipungu April 28, 2026