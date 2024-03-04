Lungu did not incite anybody – Kabimba

By Margaret Malenga

ECONOMIC Front president Wynter Kabimba says former president Edgar Lungu did not incite anybody when he said police were making government unpopular and Zambians could rise up.

Featuring on Lusaka Radio on Wednesday, Kabimba said Lungu was simply stating an event that will happen as a result of economic problems.

“When HH was arrested for alleged treason… I said it. I think it was your programme, on Prime TV and many other forums, I said what HH has done in Mongu is silly but it doesn’t amount to treason. It is not tantamount to treason. I said it publicly and ECL was in government. I said this is not treason,” he said. “Even ECL’s statement is not tantamount to inciting. He is interpreting an event, if you do this, this may be the reaction of the people. That is not inciting anybody and he was politicking over early elections. Why didn’t we have early elections under his administration? That part he was politicking for UKA, so I can forgive him.”

Kabimba said he agrees with Lungu on how the use of tear gas was unnecessary.

“Why are you dispersing people using tear gas who have simply come, they are members of the party with the person you have detained and they have come to ask ‘is he here or not?’ How is that disorderly conduct? Even under the Penal Code, how is that disorderly conduct? I go to the police station and I say ‘I have come to find out if my friend Paul Shingongo (radio host) is here, and then there are three or four of us, how does that become disorderly conduct?” wondered Kabimba. “It is ridiculous to give out unlawful instructions. An unjust law should not be obeyed. [Nelson] Mandela said if the law is unjust, don’t obey it, even if you are shot. If it were in my powers I can transfer everybody at Kabwata Police Station or fire them. And I am sure HH doesn’t know what goes on in these places. What happened yesterday (Tuesday), I was not there but if I relate it with my experience the police caused the commotion unnecessarily.”