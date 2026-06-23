Lungu family wins case in South Africa

IN BREAKING NEWS



South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned the August 2025 ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which had declared that the Zambian government was entitled to repatriate the remains of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for a State funeral and burial.





According to SABC News, the appellate court set aside the lower court’s judgment, marking a significant development in the legal dispute surrounding the late former Head of State’s final resting place.





Former President Lungu died in South Africa on June 5, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment. The matter has since been the subject of legal proceedings involving the Zambian government and members of the Lungu family.