LUNGU PONDERING POLITICAL COME BACK IS A JOKE, SAYS MAMPA

READING that former president Edgar Lungu is pondering a comeback to active politics is beyond a dry joke and is an affront to Zambians, says Bangweulu UPND aspiring parliamentary candidate Happy Mampa.

Recently when asked if he would like to come back into active politics, Lungu said he would think about it.

But Mampa warned the former president not to try his luck, stating that Zambians are not stupid.

“ECL pondering about coming back in active politics is a joke. I will take it as such. The former president is being delusional to think that Zambians can give him a chance again. What is it that he wants to do that he didn’t do in 7 years? A lot of our UPND members and other innocent citizens died at the hands of his police and cadres – Mapenzi, Joseph Kaunda, Nsama Nsama and many more people lost their lives because of his thuggery government,’’ Mampa explained. ‘’Does he want to come back so that his cadres can continue beating innocent citizens? Does he want to come back so that he scraps meal allowance again which President HH reintroduced?”

He wondered what Lungu wants to do if he comes back into government.

Mampa reminded Lungu that during his time as president he divided the country along tribal lines.

“Does he want to come back so that his supporters can continue sleeping on money? Does he want to come back so that CDF (Constituency Development Fund) can go back to K1.6 million which other constituencies were not even getting? Does he want to come back so that he removes free education? We should ask ourselves serious questions on what ECL wants to achieve,’’ he said. ‘’The atrocities he caused are still fresh and that shouldn’t go without being punished. I think it’s high time we lifted his immunity so that he can be accountable for what he did. Does he want to come back so that he can continue borrowing recklessly at abnormal interest rates? President HH has resolved the debt crisis [Lungu] left so what is it that he wants to come and do? Let us be honest to each other.”

Mampa warned Lungu against ‘’taking his luck too far’’.

“ECL shouldn’t take his luck too far. You can imagine a parent at that age confirming that ‘alitumpa’ (he is stupid); even being proud to sing in public, it’s a shame indeed.

Those lying to him that he can bounce back are his number one enemies because Zambians are not thinking about him anymore. Let him enjoy his retirement and my advice is that he should stop politicking. He is defrauding the Zambians if he continues being in active politics while employing his pension. Let him decide what he wants to do than playing cheap politics.

ECL should thank HH because if it was other leaders, he (ECL) should have been in prison by now,” said Mampa. “Our country will never be the same, believe me. HH’s policies will help with economic emancipation. Daydreaming is dangerous, hence ECL should wake up and face reality. Those calling for his comeback are selfish as they are self-centred and only looking out to find a source of livelihood. No normal Zambian would vote for Lungu, let alone the PF.

Theirs is a closed chapter which Zambians dread. Lungu should not fool himself but rather wake up from slumber…once bitten twice shy. Zambians cannot be bitten by the same snake twice.”

THE MAST