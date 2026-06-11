Lungu’s body needs to be taken to the Supreme Court, says Milupi



UPND Alliance Chairman Charles Milupi says that when prominent lawyers die, their fellow lawyers honour them with a Valedictory service.





Milupi who is also Alliance for Democracy and Development —ADD president says late Sixth President Edgar Lungu was a prominent lawyer in Zambia who not only deserves military honours but also honours befitting somebody who once practiced law in the Country’s courts of law.





Speaking at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka where President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday held a meeting with Alliance partners, Milupi said Zambians always reconcile.





“Just to remind everybody, President Lungu was also a lawyer. He was a prominent lawyer in Zambia. And we know that when prominent lawyers pass on, there’s also, an honour that is given to them. I think the lawyers are here, it is called a Valedictory service, that he gets taken to the supreme Court.





“Again, for him, he is accorded that honour by his fellow lawyers, it can only happen here, where there is a Court in which he operated. So for those two reasons and for the very fact that Zambians always reconcile, even those that were perceived to be enemies during death, can come together,” Milupi says.





Milupi adds: “So we ask that everybody concerned, recognise this fact that our former President needs to be buried with military honours also with honours befitting somebody who practiced law in this country.”





Milupi further shares that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has always desired that late Sixth President Edgar Lungu’s remains are brought to Zambia for a dignified burial.





“From the time that our Sixth President died, from the very day that it was announced, it was the desire of your Government Mr. President [Hakainde Hichilema] that preparations are made for him to be buried here…where Presidents are buried.





“In fact, I as [former] head of the ministry of infrastructure which is in charge of these things, oversaw the construction of the burial site. That is how keen your Government was to bring the President back,” Milupi shares.





He says those currently handling the late President’s funeral should explain why Lungu’s remains remain unburied over a year after his death.





“So the very fact that he has remained ‘unbrought’ and unburied is really …for the other people to explain because as far as I am aware, your Government has always wanted the body of our Sixth President to be brought here,” Milupi remarks.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 11, 2026.