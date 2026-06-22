Lungu’s Final Journey, Wynter Kabimba Explains the Role of President Hichilema



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo



As a lawyer, constitutional commentator, and good governance advocate, I closely followed the interview between Wynter Kabimba SC and journalist Paul Shingongo on Prime TV on Saturday yesterday. One important lesson I drew from the discussion is that the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not merely a private family matter but a national event involving constitutional, military, and historical considerations.





As Zambia awaits the outcome of the proceedings before the South African Supreme court, the nation must balance emotions with constitutional obligations and institutional respect.



Kabimba emphasized that the late former President Lungu remained a former Head of State until his death and is therefore entitled to the dignity and ceremonial honours attached to that office. He argued that the current impasse is not only a political disagreement but a collision between understandable family concerns and the constitutional responsibilities of the State and President Hakainde Hichilema. The challenge, therefore, is to harmonize the emotional wishes of the family with the legal and institutional duties that accompany the burial of a former Republican President.





A key point raised by Kabimba is that full presidential military honours, including the traditional 21-gun salute, can only be conducted under the authority of the sitting Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force. Article 91(1) of the Constitution vests that authority exclusively in the President of the Republic, a position currently held by President Hakainde Hichilema.This duty cannot be assigned to anyone including the vice President, it can be treasonous. For this reason, Kabimba argued that the President’s involvement in the burial process is not merely ceremonial but constitutionally significant principle.





Kabimba further called for dialogue and engagement between President Hichilema in person and the Lungu family as the best path toward a dignified resolution. In my view, President Hichilema throughout this moment, he has shown statesmanship, wisdom, and national unity.

Zambia should strive for an outcome that honours the memory of the sixth late former Head of state while upholding the Constitution and strengthening respect for national institutions. Such a resolution would reflect the maturity of our democracy and the enduring strength of our constitutional order.



The Author is Tobbius Hamunkoyo, a Lawyer, Good Governance Advocate, and Constitutional Commentator