Delayed Payments of Salaries

The council wishes to inform the media and the general public that it has delayed to pay its workers’ salaries for the month of March and April 2022. However, the salaries for the month of March 2022 have since been paid and by next week the Council will commence payment of Salaries for the Month of April 2022.

This has been made possible through the strategies put in place by the council aimed at raising more revenue while lowering expenditure. The delays in the payment of salaries among other things has been caused by matters beyond the control of the Local Authority that include the delayed approval of the valuation roll.

The Local Authority is committed to liquidating the remaining salaries and honoring its obligations as at when they fall due including stabilizing the payment of salaries.

Lusaka City Council wishes to appeal to all rate payers and all its esteemed customers to settle their obligations with Local Authority to avoid being inconvenienced by bailiffs.

Issued by

Mwaka Nakweti

Public Relations Manger