Lusaka man nursing broken m@nh00d at Levy!

Lusaka man nursing broken manhood at Levy!



A 34-YEAR-OLD man of Chipata township in Lusaka has been hospitalized at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital after a steamy sexual encounter with his beloved wife left his manhood broken.





The victim, Juma Banda (real name withheld) suffered a penile fracture (broken manhood) on Tuesday morning, while making love to his wife he had not seen for a week.





In an exclusive interview with TV Yatu from his hospital bed, Banda who is a father of two told this reporter that, on arrival from his trip on the Copperbelt, he longed for his beautiful wife, Jane (real name withheld).





He shares that, while making love, his manhood slid out of the pleasure zone and that, in an attempt to hastily place it back, Banda’s manhood bumped onto the pubic area, instantly fracturing his joystick.





He narrates that, he felt a little pain, but that he downplayed the gravity of what had just happened to him.



“I heard a sound like something had just broken. I didn’t think it was that serious. I wanted to finish what I had started. My wife is too beautiful, nenze na chilala,” Banda shares.





He says when he made his second attempt to finishing what he had started, pain became unbearable, forcing him to quit.



He narrates to TV Yatu that, he realized his situation needed urgent attention when he visited the bathroom, and failed to pass urine





When the seriousness of the problem became apparent, Banda awakened his brother and told him what had just happened. He was rushed to Chipata Level One Hospital for urgent attention but that, staff on duty in the early hours of Tuesday, were startled by the condition and so, they quickly referred him to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.





On arrival at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Banda was diagnosed and quickly alerted that his issue required an urgent surgery to fix his broken manhood.



He shares that, without haste, he authorized the operation.





Sitting by his bedside, his light complexioned wife shared with this reporter that, her husband was in a hurry.



“He really wanted it. He kept on asking me, ‘are you not done preparing nshima, I want you here’. He really missed me,” the wife shares.



She says that, shortly after the incident, she saw her husband’s manhood bulge.





Banda has since undergone a successful operation, and is scheduled to be discharged from hospital this week.



However, doctors have warned him against attempting to taste his wife whom he describes as “too beautiful”.





“Doctors have asked me to stay away from sex for the next six weeks. But I’ll just make it two months so that I fully heal,” Banda says.



As this reporter bid farewell, Jane teased her husband saying, “No more sex, I don’t want you to hurt yourself again.”





In response, Banda said, “If you deny me for long, the next time I’ll have you, I might break my back.”



As the reporter left the ward, Banda and wife Jane burst out in laughter at their own remarks.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 25, 2026.