LUSAKA MAYORAL ASPIRANT CHALLENGES PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF CANDLE SYMBOL



INDEPENDENT Lusaka mayoral candidate Simon Mulenga Mwila has formally lodged an objection with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over a proposed withdrawal of the Candle Symbol that was allocated to his candidature during nominations.





Mr Mwila said he delivered a Notice of Objection to the commission at Elections House earlier today, challenging any move to alter the symbol that was assigned to him when he successfully filed his nomination papers on May 22, 2026.





According to Mr Mwila, changing the symbol at this stage would negatively affect his campaign, which has already invested considerable resources in promoting the symbol among voters.





“I object to any attempt to change the symbol at this stage, after campaigns have already commenced and significant resources have been invested in voter education, branding, posters, flyers, social media content and public engagements centred around the Candle Symbol,” Mr Mwila said.





He disclosed that he had given the ECZ a 24-hour ultimatum to provide written assurance that the symbol allocated to his candidature would remain unchanged.





“I have given the Commission 24 hours to provide written confirmation that the Candle Symbol allocated to my candidature will remain unchanged,” he said.





Mr Mwila warned that failure by the commission to provide the requested confirmation would compel him to seek legal intervention.





“Failing which, I shall proceed to seek legal redress before the courts to protect my rights, the integrity of the electoral process, and the legitimate expectations of the voters who have already identified my campaign with the Candle Symbol,” he said.





The independent candidate argued that the matter extends beyond the use of a campaign symbol, describing it as an issue of fairness, certainty and the protection of candidates from decisions made after the close of nominations.