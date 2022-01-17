Bowman Lusambo’s alledged baby Mama Mercy says Luckson Nyawali is her relative who has been paid by Bowman Lusambo. She says they’ve bought him a house and a Corolla

A man by the name of luckson nyawali claims chipego the first born daughter of mercy cowham who claims the bulldozer broke her virginity is his first born daughter with overwhelming image evidence from Facebook dated as far as 2017 on mercy and lucksons. accountLuckson want the court to order a DNA test for him and chipego

Mercy cowham claims the bulldozer fertilized his all 4 children