LWANDAMINA APPOINTED CHIPOLOPOLO INTERIM COACH



By Constance Shilengwe



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed George Lwandamina as interim head coach of the Zambia national football team, also known as Chipolopolo.





FAZ Acting Deputy General Secretary Iva Lengwe says the changes are aimed at strengthening the team’s performance. Lwandamina will be assisted by Oswald Mutapa Jr, who currently coaches Power Dynamos Football Club.





The development follows FAZ’s decision to excuse Ian Bakala Sichone after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. Lwandamina previously coached the national team between 2015 and 2016.





Meanwhile, Perry Mutapa has also been relieved of his duties as assistant coach, while the rest of the technical bench remains unchanged.





Lwandamina’s first assignment will be leading Zambia at a Four-Nation Tournament scheduled for Francistown from March 23rd to 31st, 2026.