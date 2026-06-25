Maariv: Turkey Reportedly Viewed as Israel’s Emerging Strategic Challenge Due to Growing Military Power



The Israeli newspaper Maariv has reported that Turkey is increasingly being viewed by some Israeli security analysts as one of the most significant potential strategic challenges facing Israel.d





According to the report, the assessment is largely based on Turkey’s expanding military capabilities, its position within NATO, and its growing domestic defense industry.



The newspaper highlighted that Turkey possesses one of the largest military forces in NATO, often described as the alliance’s second-largest army by personnel after the United States. The report argued that Turkey’s large troop numbers, geographic position, and expanding defense capabilities have increased its influence as a regional military power.





A key factor mentioned in the assessment is Turkey’s progress in developing its own defense manufacturing sector. Turkish officials have frequently emphasized the country’s push toward greater defense independence, with domestic companies producing a wide range of military systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles, naval platforms, armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and missile technologies. The growth of this industry has reduced Turkey’s reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthened its ability to sustain military operations.





The report also pointed to Turkey’s efforts to achieve a high level of self-sufficiency in defense production, with Turkish authorities previously stating that a large majority of the country’s defense needs are now met through domestic manufacturing.





Analysts cited by the report suggest that Turkey’s military modernization, expanding defense exports, and development of advanced weapons systems have changed the regional security balance. They argue that Ankara’s ability to produce sophisticated military equipment at home gives it greater strategic flexibility compared with countries that depend heavily on foreign arms supplies.





However, assessments of Turkey as a threat to Israel remain a matter of debate among security experts. While tensions between Ankara and Jerusalem have increased in recent years due to disagreements over regional issues, including the conflict involving Hamas and the situation in Gaza Strip, the two countries do not currently face a direct military confrontation.





The report reflects growing attention in Israeli strategic circles toward Turkey’s rising regional role, particularly as Ankara seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, and defense technology sector.