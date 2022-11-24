MACDONALD CHIPENZI SPEAKS OUT ON HIS APPOINTMENT

By Patricia Male

Newly appointed Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- Commissioner MacDonald Chipenzi has allayed concerns raised by some sections of society over his appointment.

Concerns have been raised over Mr. Chipenzi’s appointment on social media with people criticizing it saying he is politically inclined.

But Mr. Chipenzi has assured Zambians that he will not conduct himself as he did before he was appointed and has further assured that he will apply credibility, transparency and accountable as he takes up his new role once ratified by parliament.

He has said in an interview that although he is perceived to belong to the UPND, he is going to the commission as a person who understands elections along with his team.

Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema appointed Lusaka lawyer Mwangala Zaloumis to head the Electoral Commission of Zambia and will be deputized by Mr. Ali Simwinga while Mr. MacDonald Chipenzi has been appointed commissioner.

PHOENIX NEWS