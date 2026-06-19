MACKY 2 REFLECTS ON LIFE, PRAISES CHEF 187 AND CONDEMNS DISRESPECT TOWARD SLAP DEE ON KENNY T PODCAST.

By Festus Ivwananji Sinkala

Musician and politician Mulaza Kaira, better known as Macky 2 and Nchanga Constituency Parliamentary aspirant, today featured on the Kenny T Podcast. He reflected on his life journey, expressed pride in his younger brother Chef 187 for raising the bar in Zambian music, and condemned any disrespect toward his colleague Slap Dee, saying it was disrespect toward him as well.

Mr. Kaira revealed that he is technically the third born in his family and explained that his younger sister Towela Kaira and his elder brother who was in Grade 12, were raised by other relatives, while him and Chef 187 moved from Lusaka to Chingola after their parents died. The two were taken in by their father’s youngest brother, who worked at KCM, and lived in a two-bedroom house with over 8 people.

Kaira, who used to sleep at the sitting room with his young Uno said, he started school at Kansenshi Basic School in Ndola, later moved to Woodlands B in Lusaka, then returned to Chingola on the Copperbelt, where he attended Nchanga Basic School and completed Grade 12 at Kabundi High School.

Mulaza said, both his parents died when he was young and added that his father was an accountant while his mother a pre-school teacher.

Macky said, he almost wanted to follow his father’s career path but struggled with mathematics and that pushed him toward developing interest in mining. And according to him, in those days, on the Copperbelt becoming a miner was an achievement, especially if you got permanent employment and wore a white ID instead of a yellow one for contractors at KCM. He added that, he once sold ice blocks to pay for extra lessons without adding more burden on his guardians.

The musician-turned-politician said, he stayed out of trouble because he had no biological parents to defend him if he went astray. And that he never wanted to stress his uncle, who was raising him and Chef 187, because he believed the uncle was sacrificing for them despite having his own family. Responding to Kenny T when he asked who inspired his music career; Macky 2 said his parents exposed him to all genres, though he drew influence from Tupac Shakur and B.I.G.

Mr. Kaira described his relationship with Chef 187 as imperfect but strong because they sometimes fought each other, but it became war when another person fights either him or Chef.

He further added that, he realized his brother had made it when they attended the same event and the MC asked the audience who they wanted to see perform first. And the moment they mentioned Chef, it was crazy and he joked, adding that MCs should stop doing comparisons while pointing at the camera.

Macky 2 also reflected on his hit song “Mami Niuze” with Afunika, which cemented his place in Zambian music. He recalled how Petersen once told him, how he also used to follow in the footsteps of K’Million, Danny Kaya, JK and other artists.

Mulaza Kaira is one of the aspiring candidates in Nchanga Constituency in the forthcoming general elections on 13th August 2026.