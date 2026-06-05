MACKY2 RALLIES SUPPORTERS AS NCHANGA CAMPAIGN GAINS MOMENTUM

KAIRA RALLIES SUPPORTERS AS NCHANGA CAMPAIGN GAINS MOMENTUM

Independent aspiring Member of Parliament for Nchanga Constituency, Mulaza Kaira, has expressed gratitude to his supporters following the launch of his campaign manifesto, describing the event as the beginning of a movement built on hope and change.

Speaking after the launch, Mr. Kaira said the overwhelming support he had received strengthened his commitment to deliver meaningful leadership and development for the people of Nchanga.

He noted that the confidence shown in him by supporters came with high expectations, which he was determined to meet.

Mr. Kaira said his political journey represented more than a personal ambition, adding that it reflected the dreams and aspirations of many young people seeking proof that success in leadership was possible.

“My win is not mine. It’s ours. Yesu bonse,” he said.

The aspiring lawmaker emphasized that his campaign was independent and accountable only to the people.

He stated that the movement was not backed by wealthy financiers but was instead driven by determination, faith and the support of ordinary citizens who desired a new style of leadership.

“We answer only to the PEOPLE,” Mr. Kaira declared.

He also appealed for financial contributions from well-wishers, saying every contribution would help the campaign reach more voters across the constituency.

“If iyi message moves you and you’re able to support our campaign financially, every kwacha helps us reach one more voter.  Support via Mobile Money: +260 966708442 (Mulaza Kaira).”

Mr. Kaira urged residents to unite behind the vision, saying the movement to build a better Nchanga and Zambia had already begun.