Macron accused of ‘contempt’ over Africa remarks

Senegal and Chad have reacted strongly to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about African countries being ungrateful over France’s role in helping fight militant jihadist insurgencies.

On Monday, Macron said that Sahel states “forgot” to thank France for its role, amid the continuing withdrawal of French troops from West African countries.

He said no Sahelian nation would be a sovereign nation without France’s intervention that prevented them from falling under the control of militants.

In response, Chad’s Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said Macron comments had revealed his contempt for Africa.

“Chad expresses its deep concern following the remarks made recently by [the French president], which reflect a contemptuous attitude towards Africa and Africans,” he said in a statement on national TV.

He said “French leaders must learn to respect the African people and recognise the value of their sacrifices”.

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said France had in the past contributed to “destabilising certain African countries such as Libya” which had “disastrous consequences” for the region’s security.

“France has neither the capacity nor the legitimacy to ensure Africa’s security and sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

Macron made his comments at an annual ambassadors’ conference in Paris, saying France was reorganising its strategic interests in the region and rejected the idea that it had been forced to withdraw from Africa.

French troops were sent to Mali in 2013 in response to an Islamist insurgency. A year later the mission was extended to take in other countries in the region, including Niger and Burkina Faso.

“We were right [to deploy]. I think someone forgot to say thank you. It’s ok it will come with time,” Macron said on Monday.

“But I say this for all the African heads of state who have not had the courage in the face of public opinion to hold that view. None of them would be a sovereign country today if the French army hadn’t deployed in the region.”

Sonko said that in the case of Senegal’s decision to ask French troops to leave, Macron’s remarks were “totally wrong”.

He said there had been no negotiation with France regarding the move to close its military bases in the country.

He said and the decision had stemmed from Senegal’s “sole will as a free, independent and sovereign country”.

Both Sonko and Koulamallah also cited the role of African soldiers towards the liberation of France in the world wars.

“Had African soldiers, sometimes forcibly mobilised, mistreated and ultimately betrayed, not been deployed during the Second World War to defend France, it would, perhaps still be German today,” Sonko said.

Chad, Senegal and Ivory Coast have recently ended security agreements with France – while Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger told French troops to leave following coups.

France’s influence in the region has been waning in recent years, amid accusations of neo-colonialism and exploitative relationships with their former colonies.

The junta-led governments in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have moved closer to Russia after the French withdrawal from their countries.

On Monday, Chad’s foreign minister said France’s contribution in the country was limited to “its own strategic interests” even as Chad had grappled with instability and other issues during their 60- year partnership.

Chad ended its defence agreement with France in November, saying it was “time for Chad to assert its full sovereignty and redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities