🟩 MACRON SAYS THE UNITED STATES HAS NOW STOPPED PRETENDING TO BE NEUTRAL — AND THAT MATTERS





🇫🇷🇺🇸🇺🇦 Emmanuel Macron says that for the first time, the United States endorsed a text making clear it is no longer acting as a neutral mediator, but instead stands with its allies in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, military assistance, energy support, and sanctions against Russia.





If that reading holds, then this is not a small diplomatic footnote.



It would be one of the clearest acknowledgments yet that Washington is no longer trying to balance itself rhetorically between aggressor and victim, but is moving closer to the position many in Europe have been arguing all along: that this war is not a misunderstanding to be managed from the middle, but a Russian war of conquest that must be confronted as such.