Madonna is not the only fashion star in her family.

The Material Girl hitmaker, 63, revealed that her son David Banda, 16, not only wears her clothes but also ‘looks better in them’ during her Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show.

‘He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,’ she told host Jimmy Fallon, adding, ‘It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.’

The mother-of-six was seen matching with David back in May, while attending the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The duo wowed in Adidas outfits, with Madonna wearing a black tracksuit and David sporting a red and white dress, a layer of necklaces and black sneakers.

Over the years the Queen of Pop has also proudly shared snaps of David’s stylish outfits, including a clip of him wearing one of her flowing white dresses last month.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Vogue hitmaker said that, like his mother, the teenager – whom she adopted in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, while she funded an orphanage in Malawi – is also working on his own music.

‘He’s going to end up being one of your guests,’ she foreshadowed, saying he has ‘everything’ needed to be a star.

Fallon agreed, replying, ‘He’s got it. He’s got magic. He’s funny, he’s charming, he’s athletic, he’s a good-looking dude.’