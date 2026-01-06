Maduro’s son calls on Venezuelans to take to the streets after dad’s arrest

The only son of captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro called on his countrymen to take to the streets to protest his father’s arrest, warning that those who betrayed his family will be found.

Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, 35, who was also indicted by the US alongside his father and mother in 2020, remained defiant on Sunday, Jan. 4, as he claimed that he will do whatever possible to free his parents and oppose US-backed rule in Venezuela.

“You will see us in the streets. You will see a united people. You will see us wave the flags of dignity,” Maduro Guerra said in a fiery message, according to El Pais.

“They want to see us weak, but they won’t see us that way,” he added. “…I swear on my life , I swear on my dad, I swear on Cilia, that we’re going to get out of this mess.”

The son of the captured dictator also issued a stark warning to anyone who betrayed his family and leaked the location of his father, saying that it was only a matter of time until the traitors are revealed.

Maduro Guerra, who serves in Venezuela’s National Assembly, is one of several officials still in the country who face US charges over their alleged connections to international drug trafficking operations and money laundering.

Other prominent leaders include Venezuela’s minister of defense, interior minister, and its former chief justice and vice president for the economy.

Maduro Guerra, who is known as “The Prince,” was appointed by his father to serve as “Head of the Corps of Special Inspectors of the Presidency” shortly after the elder Maduro came into power in 2013.

Maduro Guerra has been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to possess machine guns, according to court documents unsealed on Saturday.

The Department of Justice also alleges that the younger Maduro partnered with narcotics traffickers and narco-terrorist groups that dispatched cocaine shipments to the US, which President Trump claimed k!lled 300,000 people a year.

In 2017 alone, Maduro Guerra allegedly shipped hundreds of pounds of cocaine from Venezuela to Miami, Florida, by shipping containers.