MAGA fans slam Trump on his own app after new ‘Epstein hoax’ comment

President Donald Trump was dragged on his own social media platform Friday after decrying what he called “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” with many apparent followers of his appearing frustrated at his administration’s continued stonewalling over the release of Epstein-related records.

“Release the list,” wrote Truth Social user “Jean Sanchez,” who’s shared dozens and dozens of posts promoting Trump and criticizing Democrats. “Anything to hide?”

Trump has once again faced a wave of scrutiny this week over his past ties to Epstein – who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges – after the House Oversight Committee released a trove of documents on Wednesday from Epstein’s estate.

While journalists continue to sift through the around 20,000 pages of documents, one email suggests that Trump had “spent hours” with an alleged victim of Epstein at Epstein’s mansion in New York City, New York.

Trump has repeatedly called theories about his ties with Epstein a “hoax,” and repeated that claim again Friday in the aforementioned post on Truth Social, sharing alongside his remarks a clip of Fox News’ Jesse Watters defending him. In a rare occurrence, however, Trump was dragged over the coals on his own social media platform, with many apparent Trump supporters demanding he stop obstructing efforts to have files on Epstein released.

“MR. PRESIDENT, THE ISSUE OF EPSTEIN FILES IS NOT A SMALL ONE, DON’T SELL YOUR DIGNITY JUST TO PLEASE ISRAEL WHO WAS BEHIND EPSTEIN, STAY STRONG!” wrote Truth Social User “Gio,” who describes themselves as “America FIRST.”

Some apparent Trump supporters were more delicate in their criticisms of the president, such as Truth Social user “Frank Freedom Russo,” who insisted that while Trump was innocent of any wrongdoing, he was wrong to call inquires into Epstein’s connections a “hoax.”

“Say it with me, Mr. Trump Epstein is not a hoax. The thought of you being involved in Epstein is the hoax,” they wrote on Truth Social.

“So that’s what everybody’s getting frustrated with you about. Yes the Democrats are lying. Yes, the Democrat Democrats are creating yet another hoax but Epstein is not a hoax. The fact that you were involved with it is the hoax. That’s what you need to clear up Mr. President.”