MAGA-on-MAGA fight erupts as Tucker Carlson’s brother takes on ‘bloodthirsty’ Trump ally

A new front in the MAGA civil war opened up over the weekend, as a fringe Donald Trump ally declared war on Tucker Carlson’s brother.

It began when writer Eitan Fischberger posted about Tucker Carlson hosting his brother on his podcast. According to Fischberger, “We’re about to witness Tucker and his alcoholic brother spend three hours projecting their unresolved daddy issues and familial psychodrama onto the American public.”

Buckley Carlson responded to that, writing Saturday, “So glad you will be watching, ‘Eitan!’ Do try and keep your clothes on…and your hands firmly on the keyboard. Can’t recall if we mentioned you specifically by name, but we sure did talk about your kind.”

Notorious Trump ally Laura Loomer, known for having the ear of the president, also picked up on Fischberger’s statement, writing, “The [Turning Point USA] humiliation ritual continues.”

“Tucker’s brother recently accused @tylerbowyer of being a homosexual and often tweets attacks on President Trump and his biggest Allies,” she wrote. “So naturally, Tucker is having him on his show. I’m sure TPUSA will continue platforming Tucker and his associates though. Anything to not have moral clarity. Am I right?”

Buckley Carlson scoffed at the “moral clarity” line, writing, “From a relentless and bloodthirsty cheerleader of genocide, perpetual land-theft, US-focused espionage, blackmail, and extortion.”

“You fear the sunlight, and hate Christians. You can’t even own a firearm, or be signatory to a legally binding contract,” he added. “And, yet, you have access to the WH and Pentagon? Rarely has there been a greater nor more obvious threat to national security. Or, that would be the case if anyone actually took you seriously.”

Loomer then took things even further, telling him to, “Lay off the alcohol.”

“You and your brother are cancer and low life alcoholic losers. If I hate Christians, why did I just pay for a school in Nigeria to be built for persecuted Christian Children whose parents have been murdered by Boko Haram?” the influencer asked. “Your brother said the genocide of Christians in Nigeria was a hoax. Who hates Christians again? You are a complete liar. The entire Carlson family is f—– in the head.”