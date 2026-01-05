MAGA star Dan Bongino leaves Trump admin amid scrutiny

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino officially left the agency he helped lead for just under a year, the FBI stated Sunday morning according to CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Bongino’s stint at the FBI had been fraught with controversy, particularly after the agency had attempted to shut down all further investigation into Jeffrey Epstein last summer and concluded that no evidence existed to charge potential co-conspirators.

As a podcaster, Bongino had aggressively promoted theories around Epstein, saying as recently as February that, regarding Epstein, he was “not ever gonna let this story go.” Those remarks came back to haunt Bongino after he signed off on a memo that concluded Epstein did not maintain a client list, and that he did, in fact, die by suicide.

Bongino’s tenure at the FBI had also been tumultuous, with reports suggesting that he had had an aggressive “face-to-face” confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department’s botched handling of its investigation into Epstein.

On his last full day at the agency, Bongino released a final message to his supporters on social media.

“It was a busy last day on the job. This will be my last post on this account,” Bongino wrote.

“Tomorrow I return to civilian life. It’s been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump. It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director Patel, and to serve you, the American people. See you on the other side.”